WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed a driver during a carjacking in Woodland Hills Tuesday.

The victim, 22-year-old Dextercane Justice James, was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. in the area of Royer Avenue and Leonara Drive, just a block from busy Ventura Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

“It wasn’t just one single gunfire, it was like fireworks,” neighbor Pam Marks said.

James was found by neighbors lying in the street.

“There was someone over there in the dark doing CPR on him, you could see the chest compressions,” Marks said. “So I don’t know if that was a Good Samaritan in the neighborhood.”

A nearby security guard told reporters he spotted the parked Challenger just minutes prior to the slaying. The guard said he had seen the Challenger in the area several times over the past few weeks.

“And he was standing in the door, like, keeping the door open arguing with somebody inside the car,” the guard said.

“As I pulled down the alley — I work about 50 yards down the alley — when I parked, I got out of the car, I started walking down the alley and I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ And I was like, ‘that sounded like gunshots.'”

Police believe the gunman ran James over with the truck as he fled.

A few hours later, the stolen truck was found abandoned at Overland and Stone drives in the West Hills, about 4 ½ miles from where the shooting occurred. The suspect may have then jumped into a gray colored Mercedes with a hard top.

Police believe the suspect and victim may have known each other. A motive for the killing was not confirmed.

A neighbor said James was living out of his truck and had fallen on hard times. He had recently taking up boxing.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and possibly jeans.