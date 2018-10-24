LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) was among several Democratic political officials who were sent suspicious packages Wednesday, several of which were confirmed to contain explosive devices.

In a statement, Waters said that her office was targeted by a suspicious package which was intercepted by a Congressional mail facility.

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Waters said in a statement. “I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”

The name on the return address was Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the DNC.

It was unclear exactly what was contained in the package, although two sources said the package addressed to Waters is similar to the others intercepted in New York and Washington, D.C.

Waters has been at odds with President Donald Trump following her controversial call in June for her supporters to confront members of his administration if they see them.

Last week, a street artist altered a billboard in West Hollywood for the new movie “Halloween” with an image of Waters’ face and the heading “#Uncivil Democrats.”

The Secret Service said Wednesday morning intercepted similar packages addressed to former President Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., and Bill and Hillary Clinton’s residence in Westchester County, New York.

Another suspicious package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was discovered at the New York City offices of CNN, prompting CNN’s bureau and the Time Warner Center to evacuate.

Another package was originally addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, but was sent to the wrong address and returned Schultz’s office. The building that houses Schultz’s office in Sunrise, Florida, was also evacuated Wednesday.

Crude but functional low-ordnance explosive devices found in at least two of the packages consisted of a pipe, wires and black powder, a law enforcement official told CBS News.

President Trump said Wednesday afternoon that “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.” He said in these times “we have to unify.”

Speaking at a White House event Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he’s been briefed about the several suspicious packages sent to top Democrats.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice,” he said. “We will spare no resources or expense in this effort.”

He also said, “We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it.”

