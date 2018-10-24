LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in the Baldwin Hills area.

Officers responded about 8:35 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in the area of Buckingham and Palmyra roads, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baldwin Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found an unresponsive victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.

SKY9’s Stu Mendel was the scene, where there was a heavy police and fire department presence.

A large crowd formed at the scene so extra officers were called to secure the area, Im said.

No suspect description was made available, nor was the victim’s age or gender, but a vehicle spotted leaving the scene was described as a possible black four-door Mercedes-Benz, Im said.

