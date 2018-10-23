LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With contract talks stalled, thousands of University of California workers began a three-day strike Tuesday to protest what their union is calling the outsourcing of their jobs to contract companies, pay and health care premiums.

About 15,000 patient-care technical workers with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) will be picketing at UC hospitals statewide, alleging that their jobs are going to workers at contract companies who are being paid less and receiving no benefits.

Another 9,000 AFSCME service workers and 15,000 UPTE-CWA technical workers are also joining the strike in sympathy with the patient-care technical workers.

Patient-care technical workers include such positions as medical assistants, phlebotomists and radiology technicians.

Here in Southern California, workers were set to picketing all day — Tuesday through Thursday — at UCLA, UC Irvine and UCSD medical centers.

“We’ve bargained in good faith for over a year to address outsourcing at UC because it creates unequal and insecure circumstances that workers must struggle with every day,” AFSCME Local 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger said in a statement. “Instead of joining us in an effort to arrest these alarming trends, UC has insisted on deepening them — leaving workers no option but to strike.”

UC says that the labor strife was due to workers making too high of a demand for wage increases.

“ASCME leaders’ demand of an 8 percent annual wage increase — nearly triple what other UC employees have received — is unrealistic and unreasonable. UC cannot justify to taxpayers or the rest of the university workforce this excessive wage increase, especially for a group already earning at or above market rates,” UC said in a statement.

In May, thousands of UC service workers represented by AFSCME held a similar three-day strike, during which a driver injured several people while trying to drive through the picketers.

UC has 10 campuses, five medical centers and numerous clinics and research laboratories.