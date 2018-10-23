  • KCAL9On Air

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A worker was safely lowered to the ground Tuesday after a cable broke on the platform he was on, leaving him dangling seven stories above the ground along the nine-story federal building in Santa Ana.

Firefighters were called to perform a technical rescue just before 8 a.m. at 411 W. 4th St. in downtown Santa Ana. They found the man, who was a window washer or construction worker, dangling from a rope.

OC Fire Authority crews needed a few minutes to set up ropes and rigging so one of their firefighters could make their way down to the worker, before both were lowered safely to the ground by the crew on the roof.

The worker was not injured.

Police closed down a stretch of Santa Ana Boulevard during the rescue.

