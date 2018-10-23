LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Mission Hills man has been criminally charged with not properly locking up a handgun which his 17-year-old stepson took to school last month.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Tuesday that Jose Munoz, 35, was charged with one count each of criminal storage of a firearm carried off-premises to a public school and unlawful storage of a firearm.

Munoz’s stepson attends Grant High School.

On Sept. 13, Los Angeles School Police received a tip from a fellow student that Munoz’s son had brought a gun to school and posted about doing so on social media.

According to the city attorney’s office, police searched his locker and found an unloaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Officers then went to Munoz’s home, where they found an unlocked gun case in Munoz’s closet with an unloaded handgun magazine inside, the city attorney said.

It’s unclear if the gun case was already unlocked, or whether the teen unlocked it himself.

“The facts are extremely striking,” Feuer said in a news conference Tuesday. “Nearly 70 percent of student shooters in school shootings got guns from the home of a member of the family, a relative or a parent.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, who attended the news conference, is introducing a motion which would encourage the Los Angeles Unified School District to ask parents to sign a pledge that if they have a weapon at home, it is securely locked away from their children.

The city of Los Angeles has taken on several weapons issues in recent years.

Earlier this month, the city council passed an ordinance requiring city contractors who have ties to the National Rifle Association to disclose them.

In August, Councilman Mitch Englander introduced a motion with would make possessing, downloading or distributing a blueprint for 3D firearm a misdemeanor in the city of L.A.

Last year, the council was forced to repeal a longtime ban on the sale of “ultracompact” handguns. The ban, which was enacted in 2001, prevented the sale of firearms with a length less that 6.75 inches or a height less than 4.5 inches within city limits. The NRA and California Rifle & Pistol Association had long been opposed to the ban, and threatened legal action if it was not overturned, arguing that state law allowed the sale of some of the weapons and preempted the local ordinance.

In 2015, the council approved a ban on high-capacity gun magazines with more than 10 rounds.

If convicted, Munoz faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29.