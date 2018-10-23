LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was fatally wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the Mid-City area.

Officers responded about 2:45 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of La Brea Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The as-yet unidentified victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The circumstances that led to the fatal shooting were not immediately available.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel was over the scene and reported that officers from the Wilshire division of the LAPD along with homicide detectives were starting to do their investigation.

The person was reportedly standing outside when somebody approached him. Shots were fired and then the suspect fled in a vehicle.

A portion of Washington Boulevard was closed just east of La Brea while the investigation was ongoing.

