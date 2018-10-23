OXNARD (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to multiple women on two separate occasions in an Oxnard neighborhood Monday morning.

Both incidents occurred in the Sierra Linda neighborhood, according to Oxnard police.

At around 9 a.m., Oxnard police were called to a report of a man exposing himself to several females in the area of Gonzales Road and Lantana Street. The man fled prior to the arrival of officers.

Just before noon, police received several calls regarding a similar situation in the 1000 block of Indigo Place, near Sierra Linda Park. The suspect also fled prior to the arrival of offices.

Based on the description, the suspect in both incidents is believed to be the same. Investigators believe the suspect may have friends or family in the area.

No surveillance photos or sketches of the man were released. He is described as Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s with a medium build and carrying a skateboard. He was wearing a grey shirt and grey or checkered shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Oxnard police at 805-385-7662 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.