  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to multiple women on two separate occasions in an Oxnard neighborhood Monday morning.

Both incidents occurred in the Sierra Linda neighborhood, according to Oxnard police.

At around 9 a.m., Oxnard police were called to a report of a man exposing himself to several females in the area of Gonzales Road and Lantana Street. The man fled prior to the arrival of officers.

Just before noon, police received several calls regarding a similar situation in the 1000 block of Indigo Place, near Sierra Linda Park. The suspect also fled prior to the arrival of offices.

Based on the description, the suspect in both incidents is believed to be the same. Investigators believe the suspect may have friends or family in the area.

No surveillance photos or sketches of the man were released. He is described as Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s with a medium build and carrying a skateboard. He was wearing a grey shirt and grey or checkered shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Oxnard police at 805-385-7662 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s