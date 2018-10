LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’re wondering how much of a big deal the Dodgers returning to the World Series is, just ask the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted Tuesday that the department is permitting fire personnel to wear Dodgers hats while on duty throughout the series.

Effective today, I have authorized members of your @LAFD to wear @Dodgers ball caps on duty until the end of the #WorldSeries (which we will win) pic.twitter.com/k1BG0DHEOz — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) October 23, 2018

Game 1 of the World Series starts at 5:09 p.m. in Boston. The series returns to Los Angeles this weekend, with games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary).