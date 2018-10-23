BOSTON (CBSLA) — Nomar Garciaparra didn’t exactly give a bold prediction that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to win the World Series but the former Boston Red Sox and Dodger player came close.

“I think it’s going to be going to Game 6, and I think the Dodgers can pull it out,” Garciaparra, 45, said Monday on KLAC AM 570.

“When you look at what the Dodgers have done just to get here, I look at it just over the NLCS especially, the bullpen – as much praise as there was on the Brewers’ bullpen – I really think the Dodgers’ bullpen stepped it up,” Garciaparra continued. “That was really the story for the Dodgers. I know [Cody] Bellinger won series MVP, and not saying he didn’t deserve it, but they just couldn’t give it to the entire Dodger bullpen. They really were the MVP of that NLCS. So I look at that as a big part of this series and don’t get me wrong, the Red Sox have a bullpen, but I think the way the Dodgers bullpen has been, it’s a slight edge.”

The SportsNet LA analyst played in Boston from 1996-2004 and Los Angeles from 2006-2008.

