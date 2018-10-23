WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Concern is mounting in a neighborhood of West Hollywood where several dogs have been rushed to emergency veterinarians – and no one knows how they’re getting sick.

“He was on the floor in a ball and shivering. His paws were freezing,” said the owner of a dog named Duke.

Several pets owners are still completely mystified as to what made their furry friends sick. They believe the dogs may have picked up something off the ground during a walk and became violently ill.

“Within maybe 48 hours, she had a seizure,” said Coco’s owner.

According to residents in the 1200 block of North Hayworth, it has happened to at least seven dogs within a one-block area.

They said someone is trying to poison the dogs.

“Everyone is on alert,” said the head of the neighborhood watch.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and animal control sent out two investigators Tuesday.

Some people have said they’ve seen bread crumbs and discarded chicken on sidewalks – but there are still no real leads.

“We don’t know for sure if it’s a poison or not,” said veterinarian Odeliah Bouganim.

The vet said it could be a fertilizer or spray that gardeners may be using. But she said under no circumstances should owners let their dog pick anything up off the ground.

‘Even stuff like chicken bones, you know. The plant material.

It something dog owners are well aware of now.

“Of course, she’s my child,” Coco’s owner said.