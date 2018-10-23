WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A deadly carjacking in Woodland Hills on Tuesday night.

It happened on Royer Avenue near the corner of Leonora Drive, a block north of Ventura Boulevard.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel was overhead and reported that a command post was being set up.

It started when officers from LAPD were getting 911 phone calls about shots being fired in the neighborhood.

When they arrived on scene they found a deceased male in the roadway.

In talking to the residents they put together that it was a carjacking.

The vehicle that was taken is described as a dark-colored newer model Dodge Challenger.

