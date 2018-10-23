MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Amazon is continuing its offline expansion with a new bookstore opening in Marina Del Rey Tuesday.

The store, at 4752 Admiralty Way, is the online retail giant’s latest foray into physical stores. Its selection of books will include best sellers, new releases and those rated four stars or higher by customers.

In addition to Marina Del Rey, Amazon also has stores in Palisades Village, Broadway Plaza in downtown LA, and at Westfield Century City. The move into traditional brick-and-mortar shops is rather ironic for Amazon, as the site’s deep discounts on books led to the closure of several bookstore chains.

The new Amazon bookstores won’t be all about book sales, of course. The stores will also serve as a pick-up location, where customers can pick up items they ordered online, or return packages without return boxes.