CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A small vintage plane caught fire after crashing on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Tuesday afternoon.

The plane landed sometime before 2 p.m. near the center divider on northbound Liberty Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Video from scene showed smoke and flames billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

The pilot and sole occupant escaped the plane unhurt, the fire department said.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze sparked by the crash.

There was no report of any injuries, but the aircraft, which had German World War II-era markings, sustained substantial damage, the FAA reported.

plane21 Vintage Plane Crashes Onto 101 Freeway In Agoura Hills

A plane crashed on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. Oct. 23, 2018. (credit: CBS)

The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions, California Highway Patrol reported. It was unclear when it would reopen.

A spokesperson for Van Nuys Airport later said the plane was an AT-6 aircraft from its Condor Squadron vintage flying club.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

