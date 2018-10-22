LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fans hoping to catch a World Series game at Dodger Stadium this weekend can still get tickets, but they’ll come at a price – ranging from $610 to $22,000 per seat.

The Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox will play the first two games of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Boston’s Fenway Park, but after that the series shifts to the West Coast for Games 3, 4 and 5 — if necessary — Friday through Sunday.

Fans are advised to visit the Dodgers website, where World Series tickets for the Dodger Stadium games are being offered through third-party sites such as StubHub.

A quick check of StubHub on Monday showed the cheapest available seats for Friday’s Game 3 were two seats in Preferred Reserve 60 being offered for $610.39 each, while two tickets in Dugout Club 5 were going for $22,000.

The cheapest seats for Saturday’s Game 4 were going for $744 each.

If those prices are too steep, fans might want to consider a trip to Boston. As of Monday afternoon, online ticketing site Vivid Seats had tickets available for Tuesday’s night’s Game One of the World Series at Fenway Park starting at a mere $377 each, ranging up to $1,420.

First pitch on Tuesday is at 5:09 p.m.

