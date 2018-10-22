  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fans hoping to catch a World Series game at Dodger Stadium this weekend can still get tickets, but they’ll come at a price – ranging from $610 to $22,000 per seat.

The Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox will play the first two games of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Boston’s Fenway Park, but after that the series shifts to the West Coast for Games 3, 4 and 5 — if necessary — Friday through Sunday.

Fans are advised to visit the Dodgers website, where World Series tickets for the Dodger Stadium games are being offered through third-party sites such as StubHub.

A quick check of StubHub on Monday showed the cheapest available seats for Friday’s Game 3 were two seats in Preferred Reserve 60 being offered for $610.39 each, while two tickets in Dugout Club 5 were going for $22,000.

The cheapest seats for Saturday’s Game 4 were going for $744 each.

If those prices are too steep, fans might want to consider a trip to Boston. As of Monday afternoon, online ticketing site Vivid Seats had tickets available for Tuesday’s night’s Game One of the World Series at Fenway Park starting at a mere $377 each, ranging up to $1,420.

First pitch on Tuesday is at 5:09 p.m.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s