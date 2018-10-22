LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Californians who want to vote in the upcoming general election need to register by Monday.

Anyone who wants to vote at a polling place or by mail should register by Monday, Oct. 22, according to the California Secretary of State.

If you have moved, changed your name or want to change your political party affiliation, you must re-register to vote.

If you are unsure about your registration status, click here. You can register to vote online here. You’ll need your California driver’s license or identification card, the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth.

Don’t fear, however, if you miss the Oct. 22 deadline. There is another option called conditional voter registration: simply go to your local county election office, satellite location or polling place between Oct. 23 and Election Day, Nov. 6, register to vote and ask for a provisional ballot.

Once your county elections office validates your registration information, your provisional ballot will be counted. For more information on conditional voter registration, click here.