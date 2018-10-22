LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man possibly working as an Uber driver was shot several times overnight in unincorporated Willowbrook, and police are trying to determine if he was robbed by his passengers.

The shooting in the 2600 block of El Segundo Boulevard was reported just after midnight after witnesses saw the Toyota Prius crash. The driver was found inside, shot multiple times.

He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and is expected to survive.

Two men were seen running away from the car after it crashed. From the Uber sticker on the car, detectives are investigating if the driver was in the middle of a ride and may have been robbed by his passengers.

Investigators are also looking for security video in the area.

