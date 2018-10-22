LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of transgender-rights activists gathered in Downtown Los Angeles Monday night to rail against the Trump Administration’s potential rollback of a proposal that protects trans rights.

The protest followed a New York Times article published Sunday which found that the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to propose a legal definition of gender according to “a biological basis.”

Similar rallies were also held earlier in the day in other parts of the country, including outside the White House.

The Hill reported demonstrators gathered in front of the president’s house with signs reading “Trans equality now” and “Trans people won’t be erased.” Many also hoisted up the transgender pride flag.