PASADENA (CBSLA) — A female pedestrian in Pasadena was fatally struck Sunday evening by a hit-and-run driver. Sky9’s Desmond Shaw said the accident happened on Fair Oaks between Washington and Claremont just before 7:30 p.m.

The victim was described as a local resident. She was declared dead at the scene.

Pasadena Police are searching for a white car that fled the scene. Witnesses were not able to tell authorities if the vehicle was a sedan or SUV.

The vehicle went north on Fair Oaks.

If anyone has information about the accident, you’re asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241.