ENCINO (CBSLA) — Police investigated an armed robbery Monday at a marijuana dispensary in the San Fernando Valley.
Officers responded to a report of a possible takeover robbery around 3 p.m. in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Encino, according to police.
Police were looking into reports of a possible hostage at the GMCM Dispensary.
At least one person was taken into custody. It was unclear whether there were any outstanding suspects.
A SWAT team was called in after officers cleared the building, according to police.