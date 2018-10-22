  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Marijuana Dispensary

ENCINO (CBSLA) — Police investigated an armed robbery Monday at a marijuana dispensary in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers responded to a report of a possible takeover robbery around 3 p.m. in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Encino, according to police.

Police were looking into reports of a possible hostage at the GMCM Dispensary.

At least one person was taken into custody. It was unclear whether there were any outstanding suspects.

A SWAT team was called in after officers cleared the building, according to police.

