Tucson, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A Tucson mother is hoping you can brighten her son’s day.

Over the weekend, Sil Mazzini said she invited over 30 children from Teddy’s school to attend his birthday party at Peter Piper Pizza on Broadway Boulevard in Tucson.

birthday party Mother Hoping For Birthday Wishes After Son’s Empty Party In Arizona

credit: Sil Mazzini

The table was filled with pizza and drinks, but his fellow classmates did not show, Mazzini said.

Teddy was pretty sad that no one showed up to his party, so his mother is now hoping you could wish him a happy birthday.

According to KPHO, the Phoenix Suns have invited Teddy to Wednesday’s game against the Lakers after discovering the photo.

Comments
  1. Greg Pum says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    HappY Birthday Teddy! I hope you had a awesome birthday! Greg Rochester NY

    Reply Report comment

