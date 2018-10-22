OXNARD (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a car which careened through the living room of an Oxnard home overnight Sunday.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, a car sped through a stop sign and crashed into a home in the 600 block of West Bard Road.

According to Oxnard police, the car ran over a couch in the living room. The suspect ran away on foot, leaving the car behind. The driver remains at large.

Residents asleep inside the home at the time of the crash were not hurt, police said.

The home was determined to be structurally unstable by the Ventura County Building and Safety Department and has been red tagged.