Filed Under:Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a car which careened through the living room of an Oxnard home overnight Sunday.

capture48 Car Careens Into Living Room Of Oxnard Home, Driver Flees

(Oxnard Police Department)

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, a car sped through a stop sign and crashed into a home in the 600 block of West Bard Road.

According to Oxnard police, the car ran over a couch in the living room. The suspect ran away on foot, leaving the car behind. The driver remains at large.

Residents asleep inside the home at the time of the crash were not hurt, police said.

The home was determined to be structurally unstable by the Ventura County Building and Safety Department and has been red tagged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s