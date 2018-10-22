BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A Buena Park City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of stealing her rival’s campaign signs, before being cited and released, police said.

Youngsun “Sunny” Park was arrested at about 10 a.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood near Malvern Avenue and Dale Street on reports that a man and a woman were removing campaign signs from people’s lawns.

The signs read: “No Sunny Park. Carpetbagger.”

She was caught on video with the signs stacked on the backseat of a car by incumbent Mayor Virginia Vaughn’s husband.

“Sunny Park, stealing signs,” a male voice says in the video.

Park, wearing a white dress with a floral print, is seen bringing her phone up to also start recording the encounter, replies back, “No. You see, it’s illegal,” possibly in reference to the sign’s message.

A second man seen in the video was not found but police say they are working to identify him.

On her Facebook page, Park said that her campaign signs have gone missing or stolen since she began her campaign.

“Virginia Vaughn mass produced and placed negative signs with lies about me,” she said in part. “This type of dirty politics has no place in our city.

Vaughn says she hopes the candidates can get through the rest of the election and not be cruel to each other.

“This has been a fairly decent campaign, but every issue always seems to go back to Sunny Park,” she said.

Park and Vaughn are both running for Buena Park’s District 1 seat.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)