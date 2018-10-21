  • KCAL9On Air

PASADENA (CBSLA)  — A female pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday evening by a hit-and-run driver in Pasadena.

Sky9’s Desmond Shaw said the accident happened on Fair Oaks between Washington and Claremont just before 7:30 p.m.

The victim was described as a local resident. She was declared dead at the scene.

Pasadena Police are searching for a white car that fled the scene. Witnesses were not able to tell authorities if the vehicle was a sedan or SUV.

The vehicle went north on Fair Oaks.

If anyone has information about the accident, you’re asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241.

