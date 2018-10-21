SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Americans appear to be spending more on vices like buying booze, according to a new study.

In fact, between the years 1996 to 2016, the average annual amount spent on alcohol in U.S. homes rose by $175, according to the Delphi Health Group.

The group analyzed data collected in a national study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and found that San Diego topped the list of big spenders when it comes to booze. In fact, in 2017, the average household in S.D. spent about $1,112 on alcohol annually. That was one third more than in previous years.

Other cities to top the list included Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, and Anchorage.

Los Angeles, however, was 14th on the list with the average household spending about $620 annually.

For more information, click here.