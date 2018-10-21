POMONA (CBSLA) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet in Pomona Sunday afternoon in what appears to have been a mistake during a drive-by shooting.

The boy was hit in the shoulder at about 2:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Cornelia Street near the 10 Fwy.-CA-71 interchange.

Police arrived at the scene after neighbors reported gunshots. They later received a call saying a boy was in the hospital with a gunshot wound. The boy was in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Pomona Police tip line at (909)620-2085 or submit a tip anonymously at (800)222-TIPS (8477).

