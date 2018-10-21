ORANGE (CBSLA) — Police in Orange County are mourning one of their own after he was shot and killed in Georgia Saturday.

Officer Antwan Toney of the Gwinnett County Police Dept. was killed while he was checking out a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school near the town of Snellville about 25 miles outside of Atlanta.

Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was arrested Saturday night and charged with aggravated assault. A second suspect 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder but remained on the loose Sunday.

Toney was a Tustin native who participated in the nearby City of Orange’s Explorer program for youth interested in law enforcement when he was 17 years old. The 30-year-old had been with the Gwinnett County Police Dept. for nearly three years, his first job as police officer.

The City of Orange Police Dept. tweeted photos of Toney as an Explorer and as an officer Sunday, expressing their condolences.

Rest in eternal peace to @GwinnettPd Police Officer and former @CityOfOrangePD Police Explorer Antwan Toney, who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Officer Toney began his law enforcement career with us at OPD in 2006. pic.twitter.com/5O5PQcDYYq — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) October 21, 2018

“When we first learned of the news early this morning, and we have a couple of officers who are out working today who were explorers with Officer Toney, they were definitely very sad to hear of the events that happened yesterday,” said Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Dept. “There’s definitely a somber feel that we have here at the police department today.”

Some local members of the National Guard will be traveling to Georgia to participate in Toney’s funeral proceedings.