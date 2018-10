ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Brad Ausmus has been named the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced.

Via Twitter, the team said, “The Angels are happy to welcome Brad Ausmus as the new Manager!”

The Angels are happy to welcome Brad Ausmus as the new Manager! pic.twitter.com/LDi8A4HHQ0 — Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2018

