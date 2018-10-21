PASADENA (CBSLA) — While the Dodgers are flying to Boston, their swag — no surprise — is flying off store shelves.

For the second year in a row, the Dodgers have made it to the World Series. A lot of fans are wanting to show their true colors.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez (though a Red Sox fan, we will try to ignore this fact) went in search of those faithful Dodgers group cheering on the Blue Crew with hats, t-shirts and everything with the Dodgers logo on it.

Crowds flocked to Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the Southland Sunday to pick up the new merch with NLCS Champs and World Series bound pennants and anything else Dodger blue.

The players have their uniforms and the fans have their own.

“I have my jerseys, my t-shirts, and tank tops,” said Mary Chavez. (What? No cleats?)

She was one of the many Dodger faithful who came to get their hands on anything blue — or for that matter gray or white. And most of those shopping told Perez, it wasn’t what they were buying — they just wanted something that showed Dodger Pride.

As fast as items were selling, one couldn’t be picky either.

Cap? T-shirt? Mug?

“Uh, whatever I can find,” said a non-picky Armando Carbajal.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stayed open until midnight after the game last night and reopened at 6 a.m.

They wanted to be the first to offer fans a crack at NLCS swag and Melissa Hernandez said she wasn’t going to miss it for anything.

“I still have last night’s makeup on. Didn’t get too much sleep cause I knew I had to be here early,” says Hernandez.

The hottest item? The tees the Dodgers were wearing post-game. Then went fast. Gone in 60 seconds? Faster than a Cody Bellinger home run leaves the stadium? Faster than Yasiel Puig can lick his bat!

Fast.

Ditto, the caps the players wore during their post-win champagne shower.

Customer David Grimes was just happy the Dodgers won and he flashed a winning smile.

“The Red Sox seem strong. But oh, no, no, no, no four-game sweep,” he said, confidently.

Okay. Maybe not completely.

“Maybe it’s a 6 game series, but you gotta believe they’re gonna sweep, you have to hold out all hope, right?”

Meanwhile, Perez searched far and wide for like-minded Red Sox fans. And she found a couple.

And we should add — just a couple.