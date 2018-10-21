STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The U.S. Drug Administration is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of beef and chicken taquitos that might be tainted with the bacteria Salmonella and Listeria.

The agency has recalled 2,490,593 pounds of the following products:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label

The products have the establishment numbers “17523A” or “P-17523A, and “45694” or “P-45694” on the USDA inspection mark on the box. They were prepared from July 1 through Oct. 10, 2018.

The issue was discovered last week when Ruiz Food Products, Inc., makers of Ruiz, El Monterey, Tornados and Three Bold Brothers brand foodstuffs, was notified the diced onions used in the above items could have been contaminated.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said an outbreak of Salmonella Infantis from raw chicken had hit 29 states, including California. No products were specifically named in that report.