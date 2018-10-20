LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — No ticket matched the numbers in Saturday’s Powerball draw, so that jackpot is now $620 million.

Should we say “only” $620 million?A measly, paltry, can-I-live-on-that-$620-million?

No tickets matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions game and that jackpot — for Tuesday’s draw — is already at $1.6 billion and could climb.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball. The numbers drawn for Powerball Saturday were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot could also climb in this game depending on ticket sales.

The jackpot had been $470 million.

So, at this writing, there is (give or take a few million) about $2.2 billion up for grabs this coming week.