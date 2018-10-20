LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Despite a loss Friday night, Dodgers fans said Saturday the Boys in Blue still have a shot at heading back to the World Series.

In Eagle Rock, fans remained optimistic about the final game.

Angelenos streamed into Colorado Donuts to get a tasty treat embellished with a baseball and Dodgers logo.

One young fan said the defeat Friday wasn’t deterring her from supporting her “favorite team.”

“I’m going to my friend’s house to watch it. Hopefully they win and go back to the World Series,” she said.

Fans were out in full force the previous night, including in Milwaukee where the Dodgers fell to the Brewers 7-2.

Many weren’t dwelling on the loss and remained hopeful that the Dodgers can advance to the World Series for a second consecutive year.

Colorado Donuts was busy icing, baking and doing everything they could to energize fans.

Some store workers said they hoped the Dodger Donuts helped to keep spirits up.

“People come in and they go crazy about them,” Jeremy Lee said. “We did them last year and we sold so many my hands hurt from making them – it was so much.”

[Reporter: How awesome would it be if they advance to the World Series for a second year in a row?]

“I think they’d bring so much happiness to L.A., everyone’s expecting the best for this team right here,” fan Philippe Jimenez said. “We got so close last year, but this year, I think we got it. Hopefully, hopefully we got it.”

First pitch is at 5:09 p.m.