Filed Under:Frat Party, Sexual Assault, UCLA, UCLA Police

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a UCLA fraternity party that occurred on Oct. 12, UCLA police said.

Nima Bendavood, 21, surrendered to UCLA PD detectives.

The alleged sexual assault of a UCLA student took place at an off-campus party in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

ucla sex assault suspect Arrest Made In UCLA Sexual Assault Case

Bendavood was booked for sexual penetration.

Bendavood, who is not a UCLA student, was being held at LA County Jail.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

