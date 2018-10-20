WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a UCLA fraternity party that occurred on Oct. 12, UCLA police said.

Nima Bendavood, 21, surrendered to UCLA PD detectives.

The alleged sexual assault of a UCLA student took place at an off-campus party in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

Bendavood was booked for sexual penetration.

Bendavood, who is not a UCLA student, was being held at LA County Jail.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.