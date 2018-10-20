CRENSHAW (CBSLA) – Fun, food and entertainment await an estimated 350,000 people at the 13th annual Taste of Soul festival in the Crenshaw District Saturday.

Organizers claim the popular annual event is the largest street festival in Los Angeles.

Festival goers can enjoy delicious bites from more than 25 vendors, as well as tunes from groups like En Vogue.

Festival founder Danny Bakewell Sr. said last year he created the festival to celebrate all that L.A.’s black community has to offer.

“It’s really a day of testimony to all of the good things that go on in the African-American community you can come out in a safe, secure environment. There’s a lot of economic empowerment,” he said.

Crenshaw Boulevard is closed between Rodeo Road and Stocker Street.

CBS2’s Pat Harvey is emceeing the event.

The festival runs until 7 p.m. and entry is free. Find more information here.