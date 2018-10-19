WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Drivers in West Hollywood Friday expecting to see an image of Michael Myers on a billboard for the new movie “Halloween,” instead were treated to an alternate image of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles).

Well-known Conservative local street artist Sabo took credit for the altering the billboard, located in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.

Sabo told the Hollywood Reporter that he replaced the image of on-screen serial killer Michael Myers with Waters, and added the heading “#Uncivil Democrats,” in response to her controversial call in June for her supporters to confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration if they see them.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said at the time. “And you push back on them.”

Sabo has been responsible for altering several billboards recently. In November of last year, he changed a West Los Angeles billboard for the film “The Greatest Showman” to include a giant image of former Sen. Al Franken appearing to reach towards a female trapeze artist.

The image was in reference to a 2006 photo of Franken groping Los Angeles radio host Leann Tweeden. Franken resigned from the Senate in December amid several claims of sexual misconduct.

In February, just days before the Academy Awards, Sabo posted a political homage to the movie “Three Billboards” by draping three actual billboards in red covering with messages in support of the #MeToo movement.