Filed Under:Brush Fire, Elysian Park, Malibu, Red Flag Warning

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters were busy putting out brush fires that popped up overnight, but they won’t get any rest Friday morning with more windy, dry weather on the way.

The National Weather Service had originally issued a fire weather watch for Friday and Saturday but upgraded it to a red flag warning.

The warm, dry and windy conditions have kept firefighters busy – first putting out an acre of vegetation that ignited near Elysian Park at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, then getting a hold of a blaze that scorched three acres near HRL Laboratories off Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu at around 1 a.m.

Wind gusts of between 30 and 45 miles per hour are expected in L.A. and Ventura County Friday, alongside humidity levels of 10 to 15 percent in lower elevations, according to a NWS statement.

Friday’s red flag warning went into effect at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. It was issued for the San Gabriel Mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and forest and mountain areas of Ventura County. Northeast-to-east winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour with 45-mile-per-hour gusts are expected in mountain areas, along with to 45-mph gusts and humidity levels of 10-20 percent.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

