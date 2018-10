STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A person has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Van Nuys Friday afternoon.

The pedestrian was killed on the 15400 block of West Cabrito Road near the Van Nuys Metrolink Station, according the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The incident has disrupted service on the Metrolink Ventura County Line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

