CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — What would you do if you were a billionaire?

It’s a question a lot of Southern Californians are asking themselves now that the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a cool $1 billion.

At a 7-Eleven in Chino Hills, where a $1.6 billion Powerball ticket was sold in 2016, customers have been lined up since the wee hours of the morning.

One woman waiting in line to buy lottery tickets said she would take a vacation and maybe make a donation to Cal State Dominguez Hills, where she works. Another said she would retire as many of her friends as family as possible.

Even though the odds are slim – about 1 in 303 million — she said the billion-dollar daydreams are fun.

“It’s still a really good feeling, and it’s exciting,” she said.

Numbers for the Mega Millions will be drawn at 8 p.m. Friday.

But Friday won’t be the only chance for lottery players to win big money. The Powerball has also grown to $430 million, and those numbers will be drawn on Saturday.

