Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on a Santa Ana street Friday morning.

Man Struck, Killed In Santa Ana Hit And Run

(CBS2)

According to Santa Ana police, at around 5 a.m., a woman was driving south in the 2700 block of Bristol Street when she noticed a man lying in the roadway with a blanket and contacted authorities.

Police responded and declared him dead at the scene, the victim of a hit-and-run. Investigators are trying to determine if he was struck by more than one car, police told the Orange County Register.

Bristol Street was initially shut down between Warner Avenue and Hemlock Way. Southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed. The victim’s name was not released.

