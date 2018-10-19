  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:110 Freeway, Baby Trump, Baby Trump Balloon, downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Of all the odd things that morning commuters see on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, they probably were not expecting an inflatable “Baby Trump.”

The infamous balloon that’s been featured at protests worldwide took to the skies above the Los Angeles Convention Center to kick off Politicon, a two-day bipartisan expo.

The balloon, depicting President Donald Trump as a crying baby in a diaper, is visible from the 110 Freeway.

Politicon, called “Comic-Con for political nerds,” is expected to draw figures like Michael Avenatti, James Carville, Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren and Ann Coulter. It was moved to downtown LA from Pasadena due to its growth in popularity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s