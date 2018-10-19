LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Of all the odd things that morning commuters see on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, they probably were not expecting an inflatable “Baby Trump.”

The infamous balloon that’s been featured at protests worldwide took to the skies above the Los Angeles Convention Center to kick off Politicon, a two-day bipartisan expo.

The balloon, depicting President Donald Trump as a crying baby in a diaper, is visible from the 110 Freeway.

Politicon, called “Comic-Con for political nerds,” is expected to draw figures like Michael Avenatti, James Carville, Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren and Ann Coulter. It was moved to downtown LA from Pasadena due to its growth in popularity.