SPRING, TEXAS (CBSLA) – A woman in Texas was caught on surveillance video abandoning a 2-year-old boy at a stranger’s front door.

In a video posted on social media by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the woman carries the toddler by the arm up to a home in Spring, Texas, Wednesday night.

She’s then seen ringing the doorbell and knocking on the door before running to her car and leaving the child behind.

@MCTXSheriff investigating abandoned child.

Deputies are hoping the public can help identify the woman in the video and pictures. She abandoned a two year old child at a residence in south Montgomery County last night. pic.twitter.com/5KGBO1kfzJ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) October 18, 2018

A woman inside the home told police when she opened the door, she found the child by himself.

Deputies were able to locate the father the next morning. He told detectives he was expecting his son to be dropped off by the mother in the afternoon, but when he wasn’t, the father assumed plans had changed and left his home.

The woman in the video dropped the child off at the wrong address and left without confirming anyone was home.

The child was put in the custody of Child Protective Services until the child can be reunited with family members.

An investigation is ongoing.