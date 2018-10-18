LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Scream” was filmed in California but residents of the Golden State are getting their fears stoked elsewhere as we approach Halloween.

According to a new study by analysts at CableTV.com, California’s favorite horror film is the 1977 Italian supernatural horror film “Suspiria.”

The remake is of “Suspiria” is set to be released in the United States on Nov. 2, 2018.

Other states scared by “Suspiria” include Oregon, New Mexico and Maine.

“The Ring” was the top horror movie in eighteen states, taking the top spot in terms of most states.

“Alien” was the favorite horror movie in Alaska, “Jaws” in Hawaii, “Psycho” in Minnesota and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in Texas.

Click here for the full report.