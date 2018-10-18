  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:UCLA, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities have released photos of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a UCLA student at a fraternity party last week.

capture41 Police Release Photos of Suspect In Sex Assault At UCLA Frat

(UCLA Police Department)

The assault occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 12. in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The victim was assaulted by an unknown man.

Police have chosen at this time not to release the name of the fraternity where the assault occurred. The fraternity is located off-campus.

The suspect was described as Persian or Indian, 18 to 23 years old, and between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11. He had a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, full eyebrows and a short beard. He was wearing a t-shirt with a tuxedo photo on it, and black pants.

He was last seen walking north on Gayley Avenue.

Anyone with information on his identity should call UCLA police at 310-825-1491.

