LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting four women in Long Beach was jailed Thursday.

Isaiah Elijah Andino was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Redondo Avenue and 11th Street in Long Beach and was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and oral copulation by force or injury, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Andino was being held without bail. The case will be presented to prosecutors Friday, police said.

“The incidents involved victims that lived outside of Long Beach, and range in age from 18 to 22 years old,” according to a police statement.

He allegedly met the women on dating apps and dating websites.

Investigators allege that Andino connected with three of the women online, set up meetings in residential areas and that once they were in his vehicle, he drove them “to an alley, threatened them at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted them.”

“The suspect then fled in his vehicle, leaving the victims behind,” police said. “In a fourth incident, the suspect came into contact with the victim near a liquor store in the city of Inglewood near Manchester Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue. The suspect forced the victim into his vehicle at gunpoint, drove her to an alley in the city of Long Beach, sexually assaulted her and left her behind.”

“Since this occurred on a dating app and online service there could be other victims out there,” said Lt. Dina Zapalski, Long Beach Police Department. “So we’re asking for the public’s help.”

Police say his first known victim was back in July. The latest was just two days ago.

Police say Andino was not a known sex offender and are now checking with other police departments to see if he used his cell phone to find victims in other cities.

Police say the four women were not from Long Beach. Andino also faces kidnapping charges.

If you know of any other possible victims, police would like to hear from you.

