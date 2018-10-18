Filed Under:Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday at Dodger Stadium after apparent engine trouble.

There were no apparent injuries in the landing, which took place just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Chavez Ravine.

Sheriff’s officials told CBSLA the aircraft was a tour helicopter that was experiencing unspecified mechanical issues. It wasn’t clear how many people were on board.

An LASD helicopter assisted LAPD in handling the incident.

The Dodgers were traveling to Milwaukee for Friday’s Game 3 of the National League Championship Series after taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

A tour helicopter landed in the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday. (credit: CBS)

