LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday at Dodger Stadium after apparent engine trouble.

There were no apparent injuries in the landing, which took place just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Chavez Ravine.

Sheriff’s officials told CBSLA the aircraft was a tour helicopter that was experiencing unspecified mechanical issues. It wasn’t clear how many people were on board.

An LASD helicopter assisted LAPD in handling the incident.

Approx 2:30 PM: #LASD Aero Bureau Helicopter responded to #DodgerStadium parking lot after hearing an emergency aid request by a tour helicopter which was malfunctioning. The tour helicopter made an emergency landing, and all occupants were evaluated. No injuries. 📷 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/2o8J1FzT16 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) October 18, 2018

The Dodgers were traveling to Milwaukee for Friday’s Game 3 of the National League Championship Series after taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.