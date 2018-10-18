DEATH VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Golden State now owns the distinction of being home to both the hottest and coldest place in the continental United States in 2018.

So far this year, Death Valley was the hottest place in the country more often than any other location, ranking number one for 78 consecutive days and 130 days overall, according to the National Weather Service.

California also had the nation’s coldest spot: Bodie State Park, located roughly 200 miles southeast of Sacramento near the Nevada border, had the lowest temperature in the U.S. for 32 days so far this year, more than any other single location.

Our National Hi/Low graphics have been updated to include Aug and Sep. With a streak that lasted 78 consecutive days (ending Aug 28), Death Valley extended its commanding lead as the nation's 'hot spot.' Bodie State Park, CA moved into the lead as the nation's 'cold spot.' #cawx pic.twitter.com/FZV5gDujYH — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) October 18, 2018

Death Valley currently holds the record for the hottest air temperature ever recorded, when temps hit a high of 134 degrees on July 10, 1913.