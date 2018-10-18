Filed Under:california, Climate

DEATH VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Golden State now owns the distinction of being home to both the hottest and coldest place in the continental United States in 2018.

So far this year, Death Valley was the hottest place in the country more often than any other location, ranking number one for 78 consecutive days and 130 days overall, according to the National Weather Service.

California also had the nation’s coldest spot: Bodie State Park, located roughly 200 miles southeast of Sacramento near the Nevada border, had the lowest temperature in the U.S. for 32 days so far this year, more than any other single location.

Death Valley currently holds the record for the hottest air temperature ever recorded, when temps hit a high of 134 degrees on July 10, 1913.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s