LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drivers on Los Angeles freeways Friday may get distracted by a giant balloon hovering in the skies.

A balloon, known as “Baby Trump,” will be floating over the interchange of the 10 and 110 freeways in downtown L.A.

The balloon has featured at several protests worldwide against President Donald Trump. Some may recall seeing it during the anti-Trump rallies that were held the United Kingdom this past summer.

The balloon is serving a promotional tool for Politicon, which is taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend.

The two-day bipartisan expo, now in its fourth year, is expected to draw thousands of people. Billed as a “Comic-Con for political nerds,” it was held at the Pasadena Convention Center last year, but was moved to downtown L.A. due to its growing popularity.

Some of the big names attending this year include Michael Avenatti, James Carville, Kathy Griffin, Dennis Rodman, Adam Carolla, Tomi Lahren and Ann Coulter.

For more information on the event, click here.