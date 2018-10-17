NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – A Newport Beach surgeon who once appeared on a cable-network reality show and his girlfriend pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women in attacks that

were allegedly recorded on cell phone video.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were both in court in Newport Beach with their attorneys after being free on $100,000 bail since their Sept. 12 arrests in connection with alleged assaults of two women.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed new charges against Robicheaux and Riley involving up to five additional alleged victims and requested bail be increased to $3 million.

Instead, a judge set bail at $1 million and ordered both defendants to surrender their passports. Both Robicheaux and Riley posted bail, CBS2’s Michele Gile reported.

Robicheaux and Riley are charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by a controlled substance, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux is also charged with two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Newport Beach Police seized illegal drugs and assault rifles from the doctor’s home in January.

Rackauckas said last month his office had received about 50 phone calls generating more than 12 credible leads to potential additional victims in the case.

Rackauckas said that in regard to Robicheaux, investigators looked into possible crimes dating back as far as two decades ago, along with those occurred in other parts of California and other states.

Robicheaux appeared in the 2014 episode of the Bravo alternative series “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” titled “Three’s a Crowd.”

Orange Coast Magazine voted the orthopedic surgeon 2013 Bachelor of the Year.

