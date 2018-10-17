SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (CBSLA) – Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building in the 9600 block of John Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The structure has been identified as a metal shop, and officials said titanium was burning inside.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Downey Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.