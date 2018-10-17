  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Building Fire

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (CBSLA) – Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building in the 9600 block of John Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The structure has been identified as a metal shop, and officials said titanium was burning inside.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Downey Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s