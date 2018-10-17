STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control are investigating a nationwide outbreak of “multidrug-resistant” Salmonella infections from raw chicken.

There have been 92 reported cases of Salmonella Infantis in 29 states, including California, Washington and Texas, according to the CDC report announced Wednesday. There has been one case reported in California. So far, 21 people have been hospitalized, but there have been no related deaths.

The highest number of cases have been reported in Pennsylvania and New York, with 11 and 10 cases, respectively.

The agency said this strain “is resistant to multiple antibiotics” and has not yet been linked to one specific supplier of raw chicken. There has been no recall announced. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is monitoring the outbreak.

The CDC has called the rise in infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria “a global threat,” saying at least 23,000 people die yearly and 2 million become infected in the U.S. alone.

Earlier this month, 6.5 million pounds of beef were recalled for fear of contamination by the Salmonella Newport strain.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

Below is the CDC’s map of affected states.